In a world increasingly dominated by large institutions and very specialized businesses, John F. Groom has taken a different path, engaging in a wide variety of entrepreneurial ventures, always trying to find a new and better way of creating value, focusing on real estate, technology, and media.

Our current focus is Casa Command, an app we believe will change the way real estate is built, managed, insured, and fixed – and the way that people move.

Casa Command integrates imagery and data in a way that allows people to see information in a visual context. It combines innovations in imaging, OCR, Artificial intelligence, image recognition, valuation algorithms, and business models.

It is being developed by a team that includes Groom Ventures employees in the US and India, as well as contractors in Pakistan, Lebanon, and elsewhere.

Some Casa Command contractors in Pakistan

GV is partnering with the biggest apartment developer in America – one of the biggest real estate companies in the world – to develop approximately 400 apartments on a portion of land owned by GV affiliate Rock Hill Development LLC. This property is located near the future Innovation Metro station in Loudoun County, Virginia, and right across the street from the masive new Rivanna at Innovation Station complex.

Groom Ventures has a long history working with cutting edge technology. In 1996 one of our ventures, Attitude Media, launched the Positive Press website, followed by The Outrage in 1997. These early web ventures garnered a lot of high level publicity.

Through various entities such as Groom Books and Attitude Media, Inc., Groom Ventures has published a wide array of books, web sites, email lists and social media.

  • Web Magazine: “a brilliant use of the Web”
  • Netscape’s Netcenter: “Unbridled rants that can brighten even the dullest day”
  • The Boston Globe: “John Groom also understands that man’s nature is contradictory”
  • Playboy: “Entertaining rants on topics such as NBA labor negotiations and government waste.
 

Counting to God: A Personal Journey Through Science to Belief

Living Sanely in an Insane World: Philosophy for Real People

Life Changing Advice From People You Should Know

Official Lies

The Real Case Against Goldman Sachs

From Tragedy to Triumph : 100 Amazing and Inspiring Comebacks

New Home Buyers Guide

The 1.4 Billion Dollar Man

  • John F. Groom

  • INDO ART HOUSE

  • GROOM MEDIA

  • POSITIVE QUOTE OF THE DAY

  • John F. Groom

    Founder

    John has been involved in digital technology since 1996 with the launch of the Positive Press website, which garnered wide publicity. In 1998 he became the 4th full time employee of AnnuityNet, the first company in the world to sell variable annuities online. The processing system developed by AnnuityNet is now used by every major insurance company in the US.

    John has 3 software patents:
    • System and Method for Searching, Organizing, Exploring and Relating Online Content – issued in 2018
    • Alternate Search Methodology – issued in 2021
    • Multi-dimensional interaction with data stores related to tangible property – Pending, filed in 2020.

  • Bryan Matott

    Design Lead

    Bryan has been with Groom Ventures for almost a year. During his time with Groom Ventures he has been working on design, research, and testing for development of Casa Command.

    Previously, he held the role of Lead Designer for three years at Rome Technologies, a management software developer. He has a Bachelors Degree in Graphic Design.

  • Prudhvi Nag

    Senior Software Engineer

    Prudhvi has been with Groom Ventures since 2019. He has a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science & Applications and a Masters in Business.

    Previously, he was a Software Engineer at Sigma Info Solutions, Bangalore.

Groom Ventures has worked with contractors and investors around the world for many years. A few of them are featured below.

  • Brian Casey

    Server Administrator

    Madison, WI

  • Thomas Drotar

    Explore Media Designer

    Venice, CA

  • Douglas Ell

    Author of Counting to God

    United States

  • Marty Turk

    Real Estate Brokerage

  • David Noon

    Co-author of From Tragedy to Triumph: 100 Amazing and Inspiring Comebacks

  • Rich Brittingham

    Senior Associate at Dewberry

    Leesburg, VA

  • Marko Vandev

    Social Media Handler

    Skopje, Madeconia

  • Josey Thomas M.

    Cartoonist

    Thiruvananthapuram, India

  • Khangelani Hlongwane

    Research on Sales and Financing

    Eindhoven, Netherlands

  • Jana Jelovac

    Graphic Design

    Serbia

  • Noelle Mineweaser

    Trademarks

    United States

  • Sergei Mochtchenko

    Financial Tool Development

    Ukraine

  • Pablo Kanof

    Graphic Designer

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Gary Ford

    Investor

  • Stephen Saxon

    Investor

  • Evelina Simone

    Image Librarian and Researcher

    London, UK

  • Dnyanesh Gawali

    Project Manager of Attitude Media

    Pune, India

  • Amit Agarwal

    Project Manager of Scrapbook & Explore

    Bangalore, India

  • Saskia Vola

    Data Analyst

    Berlin

  • Sam Tuke

    Project Manager & Technical Lead of Explore

    Berlin

  • Joel Burlin

    Digital Books Sales Executive

    San Diego, CA

  • Gobinda Roy

    Marketing & Sales Research

    Kolkata, India

  • Adam Sullivan

    Social Media Promoter

    Iowa City, IA

  • Bryant Mitchell

    Real Estate Broker

    Virginia

  • James Muchiri

    Health Care Consultant

    Nakuru, Kenya

  • Amber Rhodes

    US Based Admin Asst / WordPress Developer

    Greensboro, NC

  • Mercy McCulloch

    UI Designer

    Marsing, United States

  • Denise Biggs

    Business Research on Successful Conservative Digital Entrepreneurs

    Elliot, South Africa

  • Jatinder Singh

    Web Design with focus on Images

    Chandigarh, India

  • Sergei Mochtchenkov

    Financial modeling

    kiev, Ukraine

  • Olga Rybas

    Business Development

    Denpasar, Indonesia

  • Svitlana Minazova

    Art research and Photography

    kiev, Ukraine

  • Lana Praprotnik

    Art Research

    Dresden, Germany

  • Timothy Snowden

    Patents

    United States

  • John Sutton

    Accounting

    United States

  • Kyle Scudiere

    Trademarks

    United States

  • Melinda Bockewitz

    Insurance Consulting

    United States

  • Gagandeep Sohanpal

    Technology research

    India

  • Fahad Shaikh

    Mobile Development Team Lead, CodesOrbit

    Pakistan

  • Zia Ur Rehman

    Mobile Developer

    Pakistan