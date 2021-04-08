Innovation in
Real estate, technology, and media.
In a world increasingly dominated by large institutions and very specialized businesses, John F. Groom has taken a different path, engaging in a wide variety of entrepreneurial ventures, always trying to find a new and better way of creating value, focusing on real estate, technology, and media.
Our current focus is Casa Command, an app we believe will change the way real estate is built, managed, insured, and fixed – and the way that people move.
Technology
Our History
Casa Command integrates imagery and data in a way that allows people to see information in a visual context. It combines innovations in imaging, OCR, Artificial intelligence, image recognition, valuation algorithms, and business models.
It is being developed by a team that includes Groom Ventures employees in the US and India, as well as contractors in Pakistan, Lebanon, and elsewhere.
Real Estate
Our Projects
GV is partnering with the biggest apartment developer in America – one of the biggest real estate companies in the world – to develop approximately 400 apartments on a portion of land owned by GV affiliate Rock Hill Development LLC. This property is located near the future Innovation Metro station in Loudoun County, Virginia, and right across the street from the masive new Rivanna at Innovation Station complex.
Media
Groom Ventures has a long history working with cutting edge technology. In 1996 one of our ventures, Attitude Media, launched the Positive Press website, followed by The Outrage in 1997. These early web ventures garnered a lot of high level publicity.
Through various entities such as Groom Books and Attitude Media, Inc., Groom Ventures has published a wide array of books, web sites, email lists and social media.
THE OUTRAGE REVIEWS
- Web Magazine: “a brilliant use of the Web”
- Netscape’s Netcenter: “Unbridled rants that can brighten even the dullest day”
- The Boston Globe: “John Groom also understands that man’s nature is contradictory”
- Playboy: “Entertaining rants on topics such as NBA labor negotiations and government waste.
Books
Counting to God: A Personal Journey Through Science to Belief
Living Sanely in an Insane World: Philosophy for Real People
Life Changing Advice From People You Should Know
Official Lies
The Real Case Against Goldman Sachs
From Tragedy to Triumph : 100 Amazing and Inspiring Comebacks
New Home Buyers Guide
The 1.4 Billion Dollar Man
Web
-
John F. Groom
-
INDO ART HOUSE
-
GROOM MEDIA
-
POSITIVE QUOTE OF THE DAY
People
-
John F. Groom
Founder
John has been involved in digital technology since 1996 with the launch of the Positive Press website, which garnered wide publicity. In 1998 he became the 4th full time employee of AnnuityNet, the first company in the world to sell variable annuities online. The processing system developed by AnnuityNet is now used by every major insurance company in the US.
John has 3 software patents:
- System and Method for Searching, Organizing, Exploring and Relating Online Content – issued in 2018
- Alternate Search Methodology – issued in 2021
- Multi-dimensional interaction with data stores related to tangible property – Pending, filed in 2020.
-
Bryan Matott
Design Lead
Bryan has been with Groom Ventures for almost a year. During his time with Groom Ventures he has been working on design, research, and testing for development of Casa Command.
Previously, he held the role of Lead Designer for three years at Rome Technologies, a management software developer. He has a Bachelors Degree in Graphic Design.
-
Prudhvi Nag
Senior Software Engineer
Prudhvi has been with Groom Ventures since 2019. He has a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science & Applications and a Masters in Business.
Previously, he was a Software Engineer at Sigma Info Solutions, Bangalore.
Groom Ventures has worked with contractors and investors around the world for many years. A few of them are featured below.
-
Brian Casey
Server Administrator
Madison, WI
-
Thomas Drotar
Explore Media Designer
Venice, CA
-
Douglas Ell
Author of Counting to God
United States
-
Marty Turk
Real Estate Brokerage
-
David Noon
Co-author of From Tragedy to Triumph: 100 Amazing and Inspiring Comebacks
-
Rich Brittingham
Senior Associate at Dewberry
Leesburg, VA
-
Marko Vandev
Social Media Handler
Skopje, Madeconia
-
Josey Thomas M.
Cartoonist
Thiruvananthapuram, India
-
Khangelani Hlongwane
Research on Sales and Financing
Eindhoven, Netherlands
-
Jana Jelovac
Graphic Design
Serbia
-
Noelle Mineweaser
Trademarks
United States
-
Sergei Mochtchenko
Financial Tool Development
Ukraine
-
Pablo Kanof
Graphic Designer
Buenos Aires, Argentina
-
Gary Ford
Investor
-
Stephen Saxon
Investor
-
Evelina Simone
Image Librarian and Researcher
London, UK
-
Dnyanesh Gawali
Project Manager of Attitude Media
Pune, India
-
Amit Agarwal
Project Manager of Scrapbook & Explore
Bangalore, India
-
Saskia Vola
Data Analyst
Berlin
-
Sam Tuke
Project Manager & Technical Lead of Explore
Berlin
-
Joel Burlin
Digital Books Sales Executive
San Diego, CA
-
Gobinda Roy
Marketing & Sales Research
Kolkata, India
-
Adam Sullivan
Social Media Promoter
Iowa City, IA
-
Bryant Mitchell
Real Estate Broker
Virginia
-
James Muchiri
Health Care Consultant
Nakuru, Kenya
-
Amber Rhodes
US Based Admin Asst / WordPress Developer
Greensboro, NC
-
Mercy McCulloch
UI Designer
Marsing, United States
-
Denise Biggs
Business Research on Successful Conservative Digital Entrepreneurs
Elliot, South Africa
-
Jatinder Singh
Web Design with focus on Images
Chandigarh, India
-
Sergei Mochtchenkov
Financial modeling
kiev, Ukraine
-
Olga Rybas
Business Development
Denpasar, Indonesia
-
Svitlana Minazova
Art research and Photography
kiev, Ukraine
-
Lana Praprotnik
Art Research
Dresden, Germany
-
Timothy Snowden
Patents
United States
-
John Sutton
Accounting
United States
-
Kyle Scudiere
Trademarks
United States
-
Melinda Bockewitz
Insurance Consulting
United States
-
Gagandeep Sohanpal
Technology research
India
-
Fahad Shaikh
Mobile Development Team Lead, CodesOrbit
Pakistan
-
Zia Ur Rehman
Mobile Developer
Pakistan